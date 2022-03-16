Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

