Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Up 18%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 18% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 67,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAOF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.