Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 406,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.96. Telesat has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

