Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 20966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $617.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.
About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
