Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will announce $153.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.10 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $123.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $669.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.25 million to $675.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $802.32 million, with estimates ranging from $765.80 million to $821.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $383,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,000. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

