Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.56. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 937,231 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

