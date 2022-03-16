Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $90.04 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $90.04 or 0.00222576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $33.29 billion and approximately $3.23 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 767,352,436 coins and its circulating supply is 369,704,275 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

