Terracoin Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $405,064.66 and $1,631.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

