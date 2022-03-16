Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $62,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,648.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 710,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,623,000 after purchasing an additional 170,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

