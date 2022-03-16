Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.83 on Wednesday, hitting $835.72. 470,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $911.42 and its 200 day moving average is $933.32. The company has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

