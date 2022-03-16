Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $15.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

