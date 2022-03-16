Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.64

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.64 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.64. The company has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Thalassa alerts:

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.