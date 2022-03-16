The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,883,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,752,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. 475,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

