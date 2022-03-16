The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of The Carlyle Group worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $2,234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 58.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

