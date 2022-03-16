The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 31,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,636,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

