The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,800,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

