The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

DXYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.65.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

