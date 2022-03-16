The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €13.70 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.70 ($15.05) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on E.On in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €10.85 ($11.92). The stock had a trading volume of 8,048,445 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.81 and its 200 day moving average is €11.38. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

