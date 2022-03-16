The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $345.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

