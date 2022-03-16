The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 327,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

