The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton Acquires 1,515 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 14,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.