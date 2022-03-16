The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton Acquires 1,515 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ JYNT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.56. 14,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.11 million, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
