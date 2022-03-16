The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

