The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.00

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.33).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £165.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.24.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($72,561.77).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

