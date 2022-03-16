The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.77. 110,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.