The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 141,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 262,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

