The Weir Group (WEIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 2/9/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/31/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($32.12) price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,887.50 ($24.54). The company had a trading volume of 980,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,700.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.
