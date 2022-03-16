The Weir Group (WEIR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Weir Group (LON: WEIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – The Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/9/2022 – The Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/31/2022 – The Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,470 ($32.12) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – The Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – The Weir Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON WEIR traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,887.50 ($24.54). The company had a trading volume of 980,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,700.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,707.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

