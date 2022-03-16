Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.16

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $855.25 million and $32.84 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

