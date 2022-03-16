Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $15,300.09 and $119.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,997.63 or 1.00001269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.