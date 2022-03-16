Thomas Brida Sells 17,987 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 7,866,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after buying an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,651,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

