Thomas J. Riga Sells 20,356 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 1,556,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

