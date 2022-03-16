Thomas J. Riga Sells 20,356 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 1,556,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.
SPPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.