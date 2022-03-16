Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $86.86 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

