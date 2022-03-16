THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $7.00 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $367.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00017190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

