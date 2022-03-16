Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Thorne Healthtech has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.