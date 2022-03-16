thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.25 ($17.86) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.99 ($15.38).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKA stock traded up €0.53 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.42 ($10.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,138,084 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($29.68). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.26.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.