Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Cap of $976,944.89

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $976,944.89 and approximately $461,458.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

