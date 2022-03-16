Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $169.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

