TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 326,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.