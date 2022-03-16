Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind Purchases 2,030 Shares

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 1,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 219,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tiptree by 989.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

