Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $374,063.19 and $141.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007617 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.