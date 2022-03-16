Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Tkb Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tkb Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Get Tkb Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Tkb Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tkb Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.