TokenPay Achieves Market Cap of $761,895.36 (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $761,895.36 and $70,671.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,001.86 or 1.00008241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00070787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.