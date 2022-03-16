Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and $20.53 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $48.66 or 0.00118498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00046571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.95 or 0.06728594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.90 or 0.99934416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040015 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

