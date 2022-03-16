Tornado (TCORE) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (TCORE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $283,502.91 and approximately $111.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $47.25 or 0.00116271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

