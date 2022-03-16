Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) vs. Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Critical Survey

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 30.57% 16.30% 0.88% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.72 $11.37 billion $6.36 12.31 Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 5 3 0 2.22 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $103.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a consensus target price of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.69%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The U.S. Retail segment provides retail and commercial banking services, as well as wealth management services in the United States. The Wholesale Banking segment provides capital markets, investment banking, corporate banking products and investment needs to companies, governments, and institutions in financial markets. The company was founded on February 1, 1955 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

