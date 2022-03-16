Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 2,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

