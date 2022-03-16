TouchCon (TOC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $423.00

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $423.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

