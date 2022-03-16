Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 956,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

