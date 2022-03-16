Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.61

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 4309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

