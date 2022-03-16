Tower token (TOWER) Market Cap Hits $5.64 Million

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Tower token has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

