Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 160.55 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.47 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.50 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.11.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.